I am thankful to be among the 50 million beneficiaries who credit Medicare for peace of mind in coping with unpredictable costs of health care.
I learned the hard way how easy it is to mismanage Medicare coverage. My first year as a beneficiary (working alone from my computer at home), I thought I was enrolling in a basic Part D (prescription drug) plan.
Too late, I learned that I’d locked myself into an expensive Advantage plan with benefits that don’t fit my needs.
Gearing up for this year’s Medicare Open Enrollment — Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 — I’ll be in the front row at the community meeting organized by Champaign County Health Care Consumers (CCHCC). There is no charge to attend the meeting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17 at the Champaign Public Library.
Whether you are preparing to enroll for the first time or are a beneficiary of long standing, you’ll find this meeting a valuable resource.
Medicare Advantage and Part D (prescription drug) plans change every year, but CCHCC staff stay on top of it all. Attendees will be able to schedule a personal enrollment appointment with one of the friendly, knowledgeable community health workers on staff at CCHCC.
Don’t miss the opportunity to be among the people who every year leave this community meeting better grounded in their decision making on the Medicare plan or plans that will best meet their needs.
JENNIFER PUTMAN
board member
Champaign County Health Care Consumers
Urbana