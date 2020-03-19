Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Becoming windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.