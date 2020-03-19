Health Care should not be a for-profit industry.
Currently, many of those who are profiting from health care are giving money to your representatives in Congress and candidates running for Congress.
Why?
So they can help determine what is “best” for our health care. Whom do readers want determining what is best for them and their costs and access?
Do people really want it to be the ones who are lining their pockets and emptying other people’s pockets?
I don’t! I want affordable, accessible, health care for all no matter where they live, where or whether they are employed or who they are.
PAULA ENSTROM
Charleston