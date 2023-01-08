Get ready for photo contest
Attention local shutterbugs:
The Champaign County Camera Club, along with the Urbana Park District, invites readers to participate in the 22nd annual Best in Show Photographic Print Competition.
Early-bird deadline for 11-by-14-inch print submission is Jan. 18; final deadline is Jan. 25. Contest category descriptions and entry forms can be found at champaigncameraclub.org.
All entries must have been taken in 2022 except for a special category honoring the 25th anniversary of the Wandell Sculpture Garden — for this category, photos taken at any time over the history of the garden or Meadowbrook Park are encouraged.
We look forward to seeing your photos!
Allen Wehrmann
Chair, 2023 Best in Show Photographic Print Competition