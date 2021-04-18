Get redistricting done the right way
I urge the Illinois General Assembly to wait until 2020 Census data is available later this summer to redraw state legislative boundaries.
What was the point of spending millions of dollars and thousands of hours to conduct the 2020 Census if the information will be ignored?
The city of Urbana, along with many other communities and organizations, went to extraordinary measures to help collect census data in the middle of a pandemic. Not only does this population data inform political boundaries, it determines allocation of federal and state tax dollars, and it helps focus programs and services where they are most needed.
It was impossible for us to participate in last week’s redistricting hearing due to very short notice and the fact it was held just two days after municipal and township elections. Nonetheless, it’s important for all of us, including state legislators, to have an accurate picture of how Champaign County has changed since the 2010 Census. And that means using the 2020 Census data instead of estimates based on older data.
Last year, we told people “You count.” Rushing to draw any maps without the 2020 Census data tells them “Sorry, now you don’t count.”
State lawmakers should ask the courts for extra time and hold meaningful hearings on all proposed maps. They can make redistricting a rush job, or they can take the time to do it right.
The Illinois General Assembly should slow down and do it right, using 2020 Census data that we worked so hard to collect.
DIANE
WOLFE MARLIN
Mayor
City of Urbana