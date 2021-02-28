Get teachers
in classrooms
I write as a high school teacher at a school that has in-person learning with a virtual option for students. Having to balance in-person and virtual learning week by week is a challenge, but my students’ education and growth is worth it.
The teacher unions who are trying to keep the schools closed are simply (to use a former presidential candidate’s words) deplorable. It is a disgrace that these people are willing to cripple the education of students and still claim to care about them.
There is no statistically significant evidence that shows the average teacher is at risk of dying from or being infected with COVID-19 at school by a student. Most teachers are well below the danger age for COVID-19 fatalities, and even Dr. Anthony Fauci has said there is more risk of catching COVID-19 outside rather than inside school.
Unions and the teachers who go along with them simply want to get paid while doing nothing for the growth of students. Virtual learning is a failure by every measure. These supposed teachers are willing to destroy more than a year of students’ education.
I know there are teachers out there who disagree with the union’s position. To them, I say now is the time to make their voices heard. Stand up to the union and the fake teachers who follow them. To those who claim to care about their students, I say now is the time to show it and get back to work.
SULUAP RICE
Champaign