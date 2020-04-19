Tennis courts in Champaign-Urbana should be reopened to the public for informal play contingent on social-distancing requirements being met.
It is a sport in which the rules require more than adequate social distancing for singles matches.
Heart disease is still the No. 1 cause of death in the country and exercise is essential. Running and walking on public trails exposes one to more people than playing tennis.
Opponents state that if tennis is allowed, people will be more likely to congregate on the courts in large groups. This logic is flawed because it is also possible to walk in large groups violating social-distancing laws. Banning a specific activity because some may violate social distancing is not the correct approach.
There will always be a small amount of risk of injury and virus transmission. So I think we need a more balanced approach to these closures. The park district told me it was forced by the public health district to close the courts. The health district told me the governor’s executive order forced the closures. This is an incorrect interpretation of the executive order.
The stay-at-home executive order exempts outdoor activity and classifies it as an essential activity. Furthermore, the order states “individuals may go to public parks and open outdoor recreation areas” and only makes an exception for playgrounds. Tennis courts are not forced to be closed by the governor’s executive order and should be reopened.
MICHAEL TASCH
Champaign