Get together and talk it out
Our community and especially the nation is highly divided. There are many serious issues separating us. We are becoming incapable of discussing them and trying to get along. Political differences, cultural prejudices, crime, distrust, fear, desire for revenge, want for resolution, and cry for resolution is causing widespread anxiety.
Let’s do something to help. Let’s hold a series of local forums with no holds barred and start to discuss things. Let’s get panels representing the many issues together to monitor the hearings and air our griefs.
There has to be a lot of common ground to begin with. We all want a community (and a country) we can feel safe and secure in. We all want a community that the common good for all is possible. We all want young people of all backgrounds to see a promising future. We want peace.
The only way we can make some progress is to come to the table and try.
GUS RUCH
Champaign