Get together
and whip the virus
As an article in The News-Gazette wrote, the people working for the protection of children have had to re-adjust their way of providing aid to children and families. Many of these professionals have been working remotely, answering calls from their home instead of an office. Although the article stated that the volume of calls drastically decreased, the rate at which child abuse occurs has increased (according to an NIH study from this year).
Lockdowns aren’t simply to keep infection rates low. If we follow federal protocols, we can return to our normal way of living and regain freedom. This means that children can return to schools and sports, where they are able to reach out to safe adults and disclose potential abuse. Abused partners may be able to visit with friends and relatives, where they could socialize with other people again instead of being isolated with their abusive partner.
The longer people push back against mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols, the longer these vulnerable people suffer behind closed doors. If we claim to care about children, we have to care about the ones we don’t see, the ones who may be suffering behind closed doors. As much as doctors and teachers are trained to spot signs of abuse, the view into a child’s life and well-being is limited through online video services and phone calls.
We’re all tired of this year, let’s pull together and knock this thing out.
KATHY COY
Champaign