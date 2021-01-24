Getting vaccine was a breeze
We offer heaps of praise for the vaccine-site personnel in north Champaign.
After being mostly shut-ins since last March, we enjoyed an exhilarating experience. With all we’ve seen on the news — long lines, no vaccine, appointments not confirmed — we weren’t sure what to expect.
We arrived at the storefront and watched people come and go from our vehicle until it was our turn. Once inside, we found it buzzing with activity that was expertly organized.
We were immediately in the hands of a nurse who explained the questionnaire we were to complete, were quickly checked in and were instantly placed with nurses who clarified the process and administered our Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
We were escorted to the post-vaccine area and sat for several minutes. When no adverse reactions manifested themselves, we checked out and were given a date and time for our second dose, a reminder card and paperwork explaining everything — all in 10 minutes.
The staff was friendly and knowledgeable and worked quickly with a smile. We hope that all vaccine operations are as well-run. The workers there deserve the thanks of the whole community as they continue to work their way through the population.
We are looking forward to getting our second vaccine.
LOIS and RICHARD WELLING
Broadlands