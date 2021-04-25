Getting vaccine was just great
On April 5, Champaign County allowed anyone 16 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Four days later, I found myself at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District being administered my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Readers may wonder, why the rush? I believe that getting vaccinated is a privilege. Being 16, and I’m sure others can relate, it’s often difficult finding ways to contribute to the community.
I find that I am unable to make an impact, at least compared to the multitude of individuals who have done so much. In my own way, getting vaccinated made a positive change.
Two weeks after my second dose — just in time for finals, yippee! (note my sarcasm) — I will be considered fully vaccinated. This opens a multitude of doors for me, including not having to wear a mask around others who are also vaccinated, traveling both domestically and internationally, visiting my grandparents without having to worry about spreading the virus, and last but certainly not least, being able to attend in-person school for the incoming fall semester as a junior.
With this in mind, I encourage others 16 and above (and those younger when the time comes) to get vaccinated. At the expense of an only slightly sore arm, doing my part for the community has never felt better, and I can attest the experience is truly worth it.
MARIAM VAID
Champaign