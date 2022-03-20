Patient Safety Awareness Week ran from March 13-19. While physicians and other health care professionals focus on patient safety all year, it is a good time to raise awareness of the importance of always improving the safety of the health care system for all.
One patient-focused issue recently raising concern among Illinois doctors is about reports of “ghost networks” perpetrated by state-regulated private health plans in Illinois. Insurance provider directories often list doctors who are unavailable, not taking new patients or located far away or don’t work at the listed medical facility.
This statewide problem puts patients’ health at risk.
We call on the Illinois Department of Insurance to enhance its enforcement of the Illinois State Medical Society-initiated Network Adequacy and Transparency Act, signed into law in 2017, including putting forth strict enforcement guidelines and penalties for noncompliance. This law provides important protections for patients, including continuity of care for those with ongoing and urgent medical care needs, such as cancer patients and expectant mothers.
ISMS strongly calls for the insurance companies to do a better job of keeping their published physician network information up to date as required by law. The inattention to this important task is impeding access to and continuity of health care, as well as the patient-physician relationship.
If you’re experiencing ghost-network issues, please file a complaint with the Illinois Department of Insurance.
Dr. REGAN THOMAS
Illinois State
Medical Society
Chicago