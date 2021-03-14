Gifted decision blatantly racist
As a Champaign parent of former gifted-program students, I was appalled to read in the March 6 paper the blatantly racist proposal by the Champaign school district administration to phase out gifted classes because of “declining enrollment and a lack of diversity.”
That is a sneaky way of being anti-White and anti-Asian. Any decision made based upon race instead of some other criteria is an act that institutionalizes racist thinking and promotes an “us vs. them” mentality. This kind of institutional racism is what energizes Trumpism.
If a gifted program did not exist, I would not be here but would have moved to Mahomet, along with my time and money.
Nothing comes before my kids. This flight of the middle class has already occurred and will accelerate if this racist policy is approved. The future will be a wealthy university surrounded by an impoverished community with low property values. Is that what this school board wants?
DAVID OLMSTEAD
Urbana