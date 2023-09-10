Students need help with loans
There is no easy solution to the tawny problems of $1 billion in student debt and its forgiveness.
A partial answer is to apply a neglected principle: that education is a public good, indispensable for continually creating successively more educated populations to drive scientific discovery, technological innovation and economic growth, a virtuous circle.
Why then should the state’s coercive power impose much of the cost of providing these public goods on economically strapped families and students? Who gains? Banks, financial institution and fat cats get a free ride on the backs of families and students to provide the public goods underwriting their private gains.
Certainly the extensively shared, blinkered News-Gazette view that equates public education to buying a house or incurring credit-card debt has no place in the debate over student debt.
Contrast this Scrooge-induced understanding of benefits of public education to the visionary objective of President Abraham Lincoln’s Morrill Act of 1862, passed in the midst of the Civil War. It created the land-grant college to provide largely free education for the best and brightest among us from every station for our collective welfare.
Lost today in the public debate is the enormous public fortune, widely shared by Americans over decades, that flowed from this far-sighted objective.
Absent a return to the Morrill objective to suit the times, we are ensuring the continued deterioration of American power and the security and plenty of the American people.
EDWARD KOLODZIEJ
Champaign