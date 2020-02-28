President Ronald Reagan designated Jan. 22, 1984 (the 11th anniversary of Roe v. Wade), as the first national Sanctity of Human Life Day.
Reagan said, “Each year, remarkable advances in prenatal medicine bring ever more dramatic confirmation of what common sense told us all along — that the child in the womb is simply what each of us once was: a very young, very small, dependent, vulnerable member of the human family.”
Many churches now organize activities observing the sanctity of human life throughout January. Marches for Life take place annually in major cities including Washington, D.C., and Chicago.
February is Black History Month. President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month in 1976, urging Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often-neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
One-third of all abortions are African American babies. In New York, more African American babies are aborted than born alive.
Many New Yorkers were among the “first” African Americans for various accomplishments: Vanessa Williams as Miss America; Arthur Mitchell as principal dancer for the New York City Ballet; Count Basie as Grammy winner; Jackie Robinson in baseball; and Shirley Chisholm as a member of Congress.
My son’s birth parents chose life, enabling me to adopt him. Whether he’s the next Jackie Robinson, Count Basie or whatever he becomes, his life is just as valuable as everyone else’s.
TONYA WRIGHT
Champaign