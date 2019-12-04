In this season of giving thanks to our Savior, I am most grateful for the defeat of the corrupt Hillary Clinton presidential bid of 2016 (aka: President Obama’s third term).
If Hillary had “won” the presidency, the corruption in the Democrat Party, the FBI, Obama’s “just us” Justice Department and State Department would not have been exposed.
Before the treasonous Obama vacated his illegitimate presidency held for eight dismal years, he set off the illegal surveillance of Trump’s campaign, inauguration and resultant presidency by infiltrating Trump’s organization with corrupt FBI officials who incessantly attempt to frame Trump’s organization with perceived and manufactured criminal activity.
All of Obama’s, Hillary’s and the Democrat Party’s attempts have fallen far short of their illegal, dishonest goals to eliminate President Trump’s administration. Through it all, Trump has plodded along, guiding our country better than the pathway we were on under Obama’s corrupt Marxist regime.
With President Trump in the White House, the hypocritical “tolerant preaching” leftists have revealed their hatred, intolerance, depravity and repulsive characters.
I wish Trump success in his “Keep America Great” 2020 re-election to defeat the leftists’ Marxist/fascist ideologies competing for the presidency in the abortion-focused Democrat Party.
May God watch over President Trump, our great country and our political leaders and help guide them to overcome the adversity, hatred and corruption leftists inflict upon our nation and make America greater still — in Jesus’ name, Amen.
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana