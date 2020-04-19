I wonder if some N-G letter writers ever step back and read out loud what they have written.
Some letters read like '50s and '60s UFO abduction stories. Others sound like they found the underground studio where the moon landings were faked.
It often doesn’t matter what the topic is. Many of them read like Ruby shot Oswald because Oswald was going to name the man on the Grassy Knoll. Many of the funniest are rants on President Trump, often repeating new or old mainstream-media fiction verified by multiple anonymous sources on the Internet.
The theme lately has been the president is responsible for COVID-19 — or that he prevented New York from ordering supplies in 2015 — or in late February he forced both New York’s mayor and Speaker Pelosi to implore people to go out and be with crowds at the movies, restaurants and Chinatown celebrations.
I urge writers to do some research from multiple sources and have someone read their letters before they are submitted. Either that or submit them to the funny pages.
Remember, people are entitled to express their opinions for now, however unhinged. To some, that probably includes me.
DAVID MARRONE
Urbana