Go slow in change and think clearly
Way back when I had my bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate in hand, I began interviewing for a teaching position. Two offers in another state weren’t as desirable as one here in Illinois.
The one here had better facilities, and the equipment was newer. The administration was enthused about my qualifications and even gave me an inducement brochure stressing the state’s retirement system as one of the best in the nation.
Fast forward to today ... we hear of a proposal to tax teachers’ annuities. This in no way would be an inducement to recruitment of new, younger teachers. And it flies in the face of a reported teacher shortage.
This also with the idea of tampering with a change in the state’s constitution affecting all of us seemingly is not wise in these unsettled times. We need clear thinking to make such decisions ... especially not giving legislators a blank check in determining tax-rate possibilities.
So go slow in any change!
JOSEPH T. HOUSKA
White Heath