God not fan of ex-president
I respectfully submit that disregarding former President Donald Trump’s unabashed immorality and leveraging his assault on American democracy to advance a Christian agenda defiles the principle that the ends do not justify the means.
I believe Christian Americans are being tested.
Let’s be frank, Trump doesn’t represent Christianity well. He’s a liar, a cheat, a thief, a fraud and a racist. We can sidestep the “fake news” dismissals, the evidence is overwhelming — and still growing. If our children behaved like Trump, we would be deeply ashamed. Trump is also a traitor to the U.S. Constitution he swore to defend. Given another chance, he will advance toward becoming America’s first dictator.
Trump, however, is an even greater threat to Christian Americans. If he is an instrument of God, as some have proclaimed, his role is not deliverer. He is a tempter, a test. He is the evil means that discredit’s even the most noble ends.
Trump is not here to advance Christian values in America, he’s here to separate the virtuous from the self-righteous. Trump is here to provoke Christians into abandoning decency and compassion and rejecting the precept of loving one another.
God’s decree to love one another has never known a better opportunity than pre-Trump America. Here, a diverse society is protected under the rule of law. We’re not perfect, but we keep trying to be better. Another Trump administration would supplant the rule of law with the rule of Trump: hate and divisiveness.
Which America do you suppose God prefers?
GEORGE AMAYA
Urbana