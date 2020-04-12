I’ve read several articles about pastors wanting to find ways to gather their church members to have Easter services.
Some pastors have already gotten their church members and choirs infected with the coronavirus by calling them to church while social distancing has been in effect.
The first thing for people to now is that a church isn’t made of brick and mortar. The church is made up of spirit — God’s spirit, that is.
Jesus said in the Bible (paraphrased) that when two or more of his people gather in his name, he’s in the middle of them. He doesn’t say that a church building is needed to be among them.
With that being said, church services can be held through social media, keeping people safe from the virus and worshiping God at the same time. That’s a win-win.
Moreover, if churches are need money, they can simply ask their members for it after their social-media services are over.
We should never forget that Easter and Christmas shouldn’t be celebrated just one day a year, but every day of the year.
Christmas is to show us God’s amazing gift of love to us. And Easter is to show us Christ’s victory over death by his resurrection, of which all of his people will partake.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana