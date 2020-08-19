God’s creation of Black lives is good
A recent letter writer described an effort by a Christian organization, the Champaign County Christian Health Center, to affirm that Black lives matter as aligning with a leftist organization bent on destroying our current version of America.
CCCHC is a volunteer-run, nonprofit health center offering free health care to the uninsured and underinsured. Its work is an affirmation of the value of life.
Affirming that Black lives matter is another affirmation of life. It is an acknowledgment that Black lives are also made in the image of God. It is not a negating of the value of non-Black lives. It is saying that Black lives matter, too. It needs to be said because our country’s lived history has said and continues to say that Black lives don’t matter.
That many of us do not recognize this and are affronted at the idea of “Black lives matter” indicates how little we know our own history.
We need to be willing to learn and listen and to continue to learn and listen. Bravo to The News-Gazette for giving space for some of this learning and listening to happen. We also need to have the humility to understand that this is a life-long learning process. It’s not something we can check off our list and say “done.”
Ultimately, Black Lives Matter is about loving our Black neighbors as we love ourselves. And it is saying that God’s creation of Black lives is good, very good.
CAROLYN VANCE
Champaign