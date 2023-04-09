Good cause needs support
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In keeping with that, RACES, C-U’s rape-prevention and -recovery agency, is again in the midst of a fundraising effort. RACES is the official abbreviation for Rape Advocacy, Counseling and Educational Services.
RACES serves Champaign, Ford, Douglas and Piatt counties, offering free abuse-prevention programs in the schools, free counseling for survivors of sexual abuse, free advocacy on related medical and legal proceedings, and a free 24/7 crisis hotline. With all of these services, RACES does a lot of good, and has for many years.
Unfortunately, there are always more demands for services than RACES can supply. The folks at RACES would like to meet those demands. Please help by taking this opportunity to join in. Send a check to RACES, 301 S. Vine St., Suite 21, Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana, IL 61801. Your contribution will be very much appreciated.
RACES is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) agency.
RALPH W. TRIMBLE
Urbana