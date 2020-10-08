Good golly,
it’s ‘golliwog’
In a Letter to the Editor recently comparing the proposed kingfisher mascot to George “Kingfish” Stevens, Dana Dlott has pioneered the “golliwog argument.”
It’s basically a straw-man argument, but one where the straw man is also a horribly racist caricature.
As an alumnus who is also not a huge fan of the proposed mascot, I’d ask that in the future, when readers have a nugget of clever racism to impart, they instead keep it to themselves.
As it is, they have only succeeded in reflecting badly on two groups of people: Chief supporters and people who are old enough to actually remember “Amos ‘n’ Andy.”
MIKE MURPHY
Champaign