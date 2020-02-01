It seems that every time I am out when headlights are required, I encounter one or more vehicles with only one headlight working.
This is puzzling since detecting a light that is not working merely requires looking at the back of the car in front of one while in line at a stop sign or traffic signal. And it is a traffic offense for which a driver can be stopped, at least in some jurisdictions, and at least given a warning.
Likewise, I see many vehicles with one or more taillights not functioning. These may be taillights, brake lights or turn signal lamps.
These problems are harder to detect since it will require either an assistant or getting in and out of the vehicle, perhaps several times, to check. Sometimes reflections will help.
Other drivers rely on information that is supposed to be supplied by these lights, so keeping them functioning is important to everyone’s safety.
WILLIAM L. GAMBLE
Urbana