We do not live in a safe world. Since 1997, the National Defense Strategy Commission has issued reports on the status of our national-defense efforts. Citing the need to defend America’s allies as well as its own interests, the commission has called for budget increases that could total $972 billion by 2024.
Currently, the Pentagon has a plan to spend $1.2 trillion on a new generation of nuclear weapons over the next three decades. We already have 3,000 deliverable nuclear warheads and a 25-megaton bomb that could destroy Champaign-Urbana and the surrounding area within a radius of 30 miles. Four hundred bombs of that size could destroy Russia or China or the entire United States.
How we use such weaponry will depend on the sanity of our nation’s leaders.
In America, we choose our leaders at the ballot box. When we vote to select those leaders, we need to vote for candidates who have proven records for making sound, responsible decisions. We need to vote for candidates who have clear, rational plans that will benefit the people they serve. And, we need to vote for candidates who will put the welfare of the American people above their own self-interest. That is how we can survive in an increasingly dangerous world.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign