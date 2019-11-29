The unemployment rate is so low that there are many jobs available.
This may sound good on paper, but the hard truth is that a lot of hard-working people are really struggling.
In order to pay rent and put food on the table, that minimum-wage worker probably has two or three jobs. At the federal minimum wage, the research shows that a worker would need to work three jobs, for a total of 99 hours per week, to pay for an average low-cost apartment in the United States.
And since the average minimum-wage worker is a 35-year-old woman, not a teenager, is it any wonder that food pantries are so busy?
Illinois’ minimum wage is a little higher than the federal rate, and it will be going up incrementally. As it turns out, that should be good news for other low-wage workers that are making more than minimum. Studies have shown that when states raise their minimum wages, the wages of other low-wage workers also rise. With that in mind, wouldn’t it be wonderful for all lower-wage workers if the federal minimum wage rises? Then probably most of those workers in the country would get raises.
We need more good-paying jobs in this country, as well as a minimum wage that people can live on.
MARCI ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign