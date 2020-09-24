Good reasons
for odd districts
I would like to add some information to the question/answer in the last Mailbag to Tom Kacich concerning community college districts.
Specifically, a question asked why part of Vermilion County was in the Parkland district.
In 1968, Eugenia Chapman passed a bill requiring the entire state to be in a community college district. The districts would be formed by the same boundaries as the local school districts.
Consequently, the boundaries were not consistent by counties or any other demarcation other than the school boundaries. This led to some unusual and sometimes hard-to-understand circumstances, such as the part of Parkland in Vermilion County.
The Parkland district also includes LeRoy, adjacent to Bloomington/Normal, because LeRoy complied with the requirement long before Bloomington/Normal finally complied by forming a district.
SAMUEL McGREW
Champaign