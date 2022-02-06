GOP breaking God’s heart
My father was a staunch Republican, but I can imagine him turning over in his grave to see the party today. This is not the Republican Party of his generation.
A House member is stripped of leadership duties because she told the truth that President Joe Biden really won the election.
The Republicans believe the lies of Satan that the election was stolen, though accounts show Biden won even more votes. They not only passed laws to restrict voting rights for people of color but may have the ability to overthrow the will of the people in future elections!
When a mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump did nothing to stop it for three hours, while gleefully watching it on television. Those responsible must be held accountable. The Republicans say they were just patriots visiting the Capitol. Now they think it’s permissible to use the threat of violence against those who were called to serve us.
Only one Republican was present at the moving memorial services. The others didn’t have the decency to show up to thank the police officers who risked everything to save their lives.
Is this the kind of leadership we want for our country moving forward? I pray it is not. How God’s heart must be broken to see his children show such hatred toward our brothers and sisters who were made in his image.
MARGERY STARR
Savoy