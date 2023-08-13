GOP critics are way off mark
Patrick Lynn’s recent letter classified Republicans as being “awful.”
As the chairman of the county GOP, I wonder if Lynn actually knows any Republicans. If not, I encourage him to attend any Champaign County GOP meeting or gathering. He can find details about all these activities and events at champaign.gop.
There are numerous special-interest groups, including Active Senior Republicans, Republican Women and Young Republicans.
The many Republicans I know volunteer at soup kitchens and food banks; work as nurses and doctors and volunteer at addiction-recovery centers; serve as police officers, firefighters and first responders; volunteer as court-appointed guardians to help children in challenging family situations; serve as pastors; volunteer at free pregnancy centers; collect trash along the roads; serve as foster parents and adopt children who need loving homes; help the homeless; care for the elderly; and donate to all sorts of wonderful causes. They serve as mentors to both youth and adults and volunteer on boards for various nonprofit organizations.
In short, they invest in people by sharing their time, talent and treasure to help others. They believe in free speech, whether it is speech with which they agree or not. They believe in limited, transparent government; that all children deserve an excellent, safe education; and in individual rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
I hope to meet Lynn at an upcoming Champaign County GOP meeting or event so we can truly get to know each other and hopefully work together to make our community better for everyone.
JIM McGUIRE
Champaign