Republicans are enemy of decency
I was a Republican for most of my life, but this new Republican Party does not respect the views of its constituents.
Republican legislators are trying to convince us that our Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. This is simply not true. No one wants to take away our right to bear arms. Most only want assault weapons banned. Those weapons should only be in the hands of the military or law enforcement. They are not hunting or sporting weapons. They are weapons of war and are being used to kill innocent people and even children.
While Republican legislators rage against others taking their rights, they are taking away women’s rights to their own medical health and body; rights for which women fought long and hard! Republicans are involving government in the personal health care of women and decisions that should only be decided by women and their doctors.
They are taking away the right of Americans to choose what to read, banning books and information they don’t approve.
They are taking away voting rights by removing ballot boxes and restricting voting times at polling sites to make it more difficult for some to execute their right to vote.
We put them in office, and we can remove them.
Remember when you go to the polls in 2024 that a vote for Republicans is a vote against children, women, education and voting.
SHELLY HOUSER
Urbana