GOP extremists; Dems reasonable
As a visitor from California here in Champaign visiting family, I enjoyed reading Scott Reeder’s editorial (“Extremists pushing both parties in wrong direction”). His thoughtful analysis highlights the danger conspiracy theorists and violent extremists pose in the Republican primary in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District.
It is striking, however, that the headline of the article is mismatched with the content: Reeder describes extremism in the Republican primaries, whereas he gives no evidence of this behavior with Democrats! Reeder writes that there are “a whole host of candidates on the far left or far right who mix pandering and rigid orthodoxies.” This is a typical false equivalence.
While the article is well researched and laden with evidence concerning Republicans, there is nothing here tying any Democratic candidate or official to these accusations, likely because this is so rare. In terms of anger and pandering, we definitely do not have a “both sides do it” problem here. The vicious personal attacks, steady stream of lies, misinformation and extremist threats became popular due to one infamous person and one subservient party.
There is one party that shamelessly traffics in conspiracy theories, threatens violence against officials and spreads lies that our last election was stolen: Republicans. Thank you for the thoughtful analysis of the Republican primary, but please refrain from portraying Democrats, without evidence, as the same as people who spread conspiracies and seek to undo elections and plunge this country into a second Civil War.
PATRICK OLIVER
Oakland, Calif.