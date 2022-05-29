Republican lawmakers want children to be murdered in public schools. They want Americans to associate children going to school with danger and disarray, as part of an intentional effort to undermine public education.
They see unpredictable school shootings as a way to achieve their political goals, because scared parents will send their kids to private schools, taking their money and leaving public schools to fall apart even more.
It’s not just cowardice or callousness. It’s an intentional political strategy by Republican leadership, and it’s time that ordinary people with consciences denounced it for what it is.
KERRITH LIVERGOOD
Champaign