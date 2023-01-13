GOP follies are bad show
After watching the Republicans in the House over the past week, I’m wondering if this party is interested in governing or just creating chaos.
I’ve also found it interesting to watch Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado lead the attack.
Gaetz is facing the real possibility of winding up in prison in the foreseeable future, and Boebert squeaked out an extremely close victory in the 2022 election.
Could she be auditioning for a job on cable news?
Not surprisingly, Illinois’ own Mary Miller is doing her part. Who cares about policy and legislation when you can grab headlines and television exposure and potentially blow up an institution you have little respect for?
Govern? Not us. It’s also interesting to see the Republican leadership give into this hostage situation after all of their outrage surrounding the Brittney Griner negotiations. Apparently, they are finding negotiations a little more difficult than they thought.
It should make for an interesting couple of years.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign