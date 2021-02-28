GOP has reached line in sand
I watched one Republican leader after another take a stand against the 45th president Jan. 6 for inciting the racist, anti-Semitic and anti-American riot on our Capitol.
Finally, I thought, the party of Lincoln was seeing this wannabe despot for his true self. But I was wrong, again.
Some believe Republican lawmakers are political hostages of the former president, so they should get a pass. But in fact, they are hostages of their own making for their unwavering loyalty to a man who would turn on them and our country for far less than 30 pieces of silver.
After the recent vote in the Senate, I wondered how my Republican friends would have voted. Would they finally draw a line in the sand like the courageous seven senators who set aside their self-interest and safety for the good of our democracy?
Would they say “enough is enough” and actually mean it, unlike Lindsey Graham and Kevin McCarthy? Would they understand that children are watching what they do, not what they say? Or will they take the cowardly way out like Mitch McConnell and the other 42 senators, leaving the country in more fear and uncertainty than ever before?
I don’t know the answer. But with God’s help, my friends must decide right now whether they want to be a righteous Republican again or remain a blindly faithful Trumpian. There is no in between. There are no passes in 2021.
DEBRA TAYLOR
Champaign