Republicans’ reaction to the House committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is ... inconsistent ... to put it politely.
Immediately following the insurrection, Republican leaders of both Houses of Congress condemned the riot, demanding those responsible be held accountable, even blaming Donald Trump himself. Our own Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, demanded accountability, admitting claims that the election was stolen were lies. However, their story soon morphed into rationalization.
This riot wasn’t a riot; only a handful of tourists getting a little silly. Soon it was no big deal, a non-event. Then, this was old news and a waste of time. Now it’s illegitimate: a witch hunt, sleazy partisan propaganda run by sleazy Democrats. Most recently, it’s justification for someone to threaten to murder a Republican committee member and his family.
There’s one missing ingredient from Republicans’ attacks on the committee: fact. Nowhere have Republicans presented evidence that testimony, given by Republicans, was anything but truthful. Nowhere do they rebut the thousands of documents, submitted by Republicans, as anything but authentic. When given the opportunity to explain their actions under oath, key Republican figures pleaded the Fifth Amendment or defied lawful subpoenas, fleeing the harsh light of public scrutiny. Republicans’ attacks are long on hate-filled rhetoric but devoid of fact.
It’s not fake news. It’s recorded and documented; demonstrable, objective, verifiable fact available for all to see, including the hand-scrawled death threat to Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, his wife and his baby.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign