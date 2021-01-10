GOP is reaping what it sowed
I don’t want to hear Champaign County Republicans whine ever again that people voted for county Democrats just because they didn’t like Donald Trump.
The fascist attempt to nullify the election that took place at the U.S. Capitol was incited by the president they either actively or passively backed. And it was wholly predictable.
Any Republican who sat back and let Trump claim that he could only lose an election if it was rigged, and said nothing, owns this. Period. Not one of them deserves to hold any elected office in this country ever again.
Trump and his enablers (that is, almost the entirety of the Republican Party) had a choice between accepting that they lost an election or trying to destroy democracy. They chose the latter.
Now people are flying Confederate flags in the U.S. Capitol. Not even the slavers managed that. Congratulations, Republicans. I hope the Supreme Court judges and tax cuts were worth it.
JENNIFER ROTH
Urbana