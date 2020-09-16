GOP is under Trump’s control
The Republican National Convention began with the party failing to adopt a platform for the first time since 1856, replaced instead with a one-page resolution agreeing to “enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda.”
The convention concluded with an impressive fireworks show that looked like it might destroy the Washington Monument and at one point prominently displayed “Trump 2020.”
What was once the party of limited federal government and one distrustful of executive excess is now simply the party of Trump.
MATT ANDERSON
Mahomet