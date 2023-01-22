GOP moves disappointing
How rich the irony!
The Republican-controlled House will open investigations into the weaponization of the federal government. This, in itself, is weaponization.
Richer yet is that Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will be chair of the committee. Jordan, the election denier and participant in attempts to overthrow the 2020 election. That all 64 lawsuits claiming fraud were rejected and the Jan. 6 Committee thoroughly debunked Donald Trump’s Big Lie with objective fact hasn’t tempered his vitriolic attacks against anything Democrat, making Jordan an effective weapon in the Republican arsenal.
More irony: Speaker Kevin McCarthy is poised to shut down the federal government to prevent the debt ceiling from being raised. Taking the American economy hostage for political posturing isn’t weaponization, nope, not a bit.
Still more irony: Another House committee will investigate the Jan. 6 Committee investigators. While, in my opinion, this is a circus act, I say bring it on. Republicans will only embarrass themselves. Remember when Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr appointed a special counsel to investigate Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election? That resulted in two prosecutions, both lost. Contrast this with Mueller’s 36 indictments, all resulting in convictions.
Even more irony: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., will serve on the House’s Homeland Security Committee. Greene doesn’t believe an airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11. No security vacuum there. She’s better equipped to protect America’s homeland from Jewish space lasers like the ones she claims started the 2018 California wildfires.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign