GOP is opposed to saving lives
I am not sure when it happened, but it seems the Republican Party has stopped trying to do anything to protect the lives and rights of the American people. With the exception being gun rights.
The craziness started with not wanting anyone to wear a mask. Now they believe that anyone should be free to walk around and infect everyone if they don’t want to take the vaccine.
A recent edition pointed out a great majority of those hospitalized and those in intensive care are unvaccinated. Now the governor of Texas made vaccine mandates illegal for businesses in the state.
What is next? Not allowing people to evacuate the coast during hurricanes or not taking cover during tornado warnings? This pandemic would end much more quickly by everyone rowing the boat the same direction.
MICHAEL HICKS
Tolono