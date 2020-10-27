GOP planning
to steal election
At the moment, I am so ticked off, it feels as if my head will explode. I normally vote in person and early. Due to the ongoing pandemic and because of my recent hip-replacement surgery, I decided to vote by mail.
I requested and received my ballot early in the process. I mailed the ballot back to the clerk’s office and was quite pleased with myself regarding the process. However, about 10 days later, I received correspondence from the clerk’s office informing me my ballot was being challenged because my signature on my mail-in envelope did not match the signature on file.
I have no problem saying I would never, ever vote for Donald Trump and the sorry, pitiful Republican party. But this is how they intend to try to swing the election in Trump’s favor.
Looking at the long lines in places like Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and other places tell you all you need to know about their voter-suppression efforts.
All the Republican senators that gave their word after denying President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee a hearing in 2016 with 10 months to go before the general election only to turn around and rush through Trump’s nominee while people are already voting need to be sent packing.
A person’s word should mean something. If they can look you in the face and lie to you about something so significant, they don’t deserve your vote. Vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
MICHAEL LOTTS
Urbana