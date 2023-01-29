GOP to blame for border-crossers
Byron York’s recent column (“The Immigration Dilemma,” Jan. 20) begins with a bald-faced lie and goes downhill from there.
York writes that “Republicans want to find a way to stop, or dramatically reduce the flow” of undocumented workers. If that were so, Republicans would quit hiring them in the first place, and then scream from the rooftops for the illegal employers to be subjected to the full weight of the law. After all, if illegal immigrants are such a threat to our sovereignty, then their employers must deserve severe punishment.
Have any Republican politicians, donors, or propaganda outlets called for “zero tolerance” for employers who break the law? Have any called for increasing penalties for such criminals?
Of course not. No one wants undocumented workers to come to America more than Republicans do: They can use them, abuse them and have them deported if they dare to complain, all while using their existence to keep down wages and scare the rubes who vote Republican.
The News-Gazette could investigate and name the businesses that hire undocumented workers, along with the local politicians who take contributions from those businesses and protect them.
But that would only happen if Republicans really wanted undocumented workers gone.
PETER HEINRICHER
Urbana