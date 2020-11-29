GOP OKs assault on democracy
The last time a Republican presidential candidate carried Illinois was 1988, when then-Vice President George H.W. Bush beat Democrat Michael Dukakis by 95,000 votes.
Imagine the reaction of Republicans then had Dukakis acted as if he’d won for weeks after Election Day!
And had Democratic politicians “humored” him?
If those Democrats had adopted today’s hyperpartisan Republican tactics, “Chicago Democrats” would have claimed that Dukakis-hating “downstate farmers” conspired with Oliver North and Nicaraguan Contras to rig the election.
Seeking demagogic-Dukakis’ favor, then-Speaker Michael Madigan might have had the Legislature invalidate enough “downstate” votes and send his slate of electors to Washington instead.
How many Republicans would have credulously accepted Democrats’ assurances that they merely wanted an honest election after discovering that Dukakis’ attorney attempted to foist a sex offender on the public as a “witness” to fraud instead of presenting real evidence, as Rudy Giuliani has done?
While the real Dukakis never attempted such an execrable scheme, Trump is attempting to disenfranchise urban Democratic voters in Michigan and Pennsylvania by demanding that Republican legislatures redefine which ballots were cast legally — after voting was completed!
By refusing to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden and by failing to condemn Trump’s lies, nearly all elected Republicans are abetting his effort to subvert and overturn a decisive, fraud-free election.
On what common ground shall Americans of different political convictions meet when most Republicans obediently welcome the assault on constitutional democracy that their leader is perpetrating, even as Trump abandons us all to the exploding pandemic?
ROBERT HUDSON
Champaign