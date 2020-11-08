Government continues to lie
President Dwight D. Eisenhower said in his farewell address: “Beware of the military/industrial complex.”
And in the past 57 years, this nation has been told a lie, and to understand why, you have to look at France as a democracy like us.
There are two comparisons that France has in comparing to us. One is that we took Vietnam over as France left in 1954, when they lost Vietnam as a colony of their empire.
And then you look at the 31 attempts on the late president of France, Charles de Gaulle, who survived 31 attempts on his life to die from old age in 1970.
The most important one being the 18th attempt on his life by Lt. Colonel Jean Bastien-Thiry, an officer in the French Air Force, who, along with 12 OAS members, tried to kill Charles de Gaulle on Aug. 22, 1962, and was tried by a court of law in France and executed on March 11, 1963.
And if you look at that, you can almost tell that the government that we have lied to us 57 years ago, and now we have all these problems from Watergate to “I want to put my child in college on a false SAT test score.”
In collective thought, after reading “The Hidden History of the JFK Assassination,” by Lama Waldron, you will find that the government already knows who killed President Kennedy, and they continue to lie.
Jefferson said: “If you tell one lie, you tell a second lie, and a third lie, until you do not know where reality begins or ends.”
TOMAS J. SPRINGER
Champaign