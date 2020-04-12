Last year, HHS ran a simulation, Crimson Contagion, imagining the outbreak of a respiratory virus, quickly spreading across the world, projecting 110 million Americans becoming ill, 7.7 million Americans hospitalized and 586,000 Americans dead. The Trump administration ignored these warnings.
In January, the White House and Congress received private briefings on the coming coronavirus, and again these warnings were ignored. After these briefings, at least two senators began dumping their stocks while publicly downplaying the effects of the virus. Meanwhile, Trump and his allies spent weeks calling the virus a hoax, and, to this day, Trump continues to spew lies at press briefings, contradicting medical professionals and citing accomplishments that have no basis in reality, yelling and insulting journalists asking legitimate questions and planting ringers in the press pool.
The man who has called himself “the chosen one” and claims “great and unmatched wisdom” has rated his performance in this crisis a 10. Sunday, March 22, a Senate bill that was supposed to provide relief for working Americans offers nothing for the poorest Americans but does include, at the administration’s insistence, a $500 billion-dollar slush fund for corporations, dispersed at the administration’s discretion, with no restrictions on stock buybacks or executive bonuses, and no accountability to the taxpayers funding it. Many have already died from this virus.
Many more will die from this virus. And many Americans will die needlessly because of this government’s corruption and incompetence.
MARK PAINTER
Champaign