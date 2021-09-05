Government must be in control
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently stated, “Individuals, not governments, should decide whether to wear a mask” (... or, by extension, “to get a vaccine”).
A major purpose of laws established by governments, ideally democratic ones, is to control individual and/or group behavior that is harmful to public health and safety. When individual decisions and related actions have harmful consequences to others, these “others” must have a voice in decisions and actions that are taken.
It is through an agreed-upon framework of rules or laws, usually derived through responsible government action, that publicly safe and beneficial conditions get established and maintained.
This said, when there are verifiable harmful consequences to particular individuals from observing laws that are generally beneficial to public health and safety (e.g., consequences from wearing a mask or getting a vaccination that may be derived from immune deficiencies, serious allergies or other sources), the individuals involved must be required to take other steps to prevent harming others. When such steps cannot be found short of isolating (e.g., quarantining) these individuals, these restrictions must be imposed with public provisions made to support the individuals during the periods of isolation.
Similarly, when public health or safety require the closing of certain social facilities and activities, the individuals harmed should be entitled to various forms of public assistance at no financial cost to themselves.
At times, this may even require the printing of totally new “base money” by central governments and its distribution directly to individuals in need as cash or vouchers.
GARY STORM
Urbana