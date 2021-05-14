Gov’t must be religiously neutral
David Boyd’s March 24 Letter to the Editor hit on a good point about “correct speech” but swung and missed on some other points.
First, we don’t want school-led prayer in public education.
Public schools are mainly for learning the basics. Religious belief is a personal matter best left to individual families/faith communities. Folks who demand public-school-led prayer are arrogantly pushing for Christian prayer only.
There are many religions and denominations within Christianity. I could see time and resources wasted on arguing over which god to pray to and how and when, etc. What a can of worms! Besides, who wants government endorsing one faith over another?
Also mentioned was the “removal” of the Ten Commandments, which is actually a good thing overall, for our courts, at least.
The first few commandments demand how one must or must not worship God. Isn’t that antithetical to our right to worship as we please? Why erect something that opposes a fundamental right?
If you want to make an idol and worship Yahweh and others while swearing and working on the Sabbath, you can. Because in America, you are free to worship as you please sans the threat of violence or death. Our courts would protect that right no matter what any god(s) says.
A religiously neutral government is best to maintain religious freedom for all. Maybe Boyd’s “silent majority” needs to better recognize they can’t always get what they want or act like their needs or beliefs are the only ones.
IAN COOK
Urbana