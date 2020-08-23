Government needs to intervene
The coronavirus presents probably the best argument in a century for robust government intervention in the economy on behalf of working families.
It is shocking that millions of working families in a rich, modern society would have to choose between facing a deadly contagion and financial ruin.
In June, a Stanford study found about 42 percent of the workforce is working from home. A quarter, mostly low-wage service employees, have been risking deadly infection at work during the pandemic, and 33 percent are out of work, worse than the Great Depression.
While expanded unemployment benefits have so far helped many survive and prop up the economy, Republicans are now trying to force cuts and insist that schools and businesses must open and workers return to worksites, denying the harsh reality of climbing rates of contagion.
Meanwhile, suicide is on the rise, particularly among people of color, who are hit harder both by the virus and by the economic impact. And the various moratoriums on evictions, utility shutoffs and so on are just beginning to expire.
Between a viral rock and a financial hard place, the solution is clearly more, not less, social spending and regulation. New state and national stay-at-home orders, expanded unemployment benefits, subsidies to keep workers on payroll, Medicare for all, renewed and expanded bans on evictions and utility shutoffs, and a Green New Deal could allow millions of people to eat and pay bills while avoiding unnecessary risk.
RICKY BALDWIN
Urbana