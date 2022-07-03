Governor backs abortion access
I am writing in response to the June 25 article detailing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s efforts to fortify reproductive rights in the state, in wake of the recent ruling on Roe v. Wade.
In these frightening times to be someone with a uterus, I am deeply grateful to reside in a state in which our governor has been taking steps to prepare for this potential ruling for years now.
He and the Illinois Legislature have worked to remove barriers to abortion care, demonstrating trust in people to make the best decisions for their bodies. This expanded access is more important than ever. Given that abortion rights in surrounding states are now very limited or nonexistent, people will be (and already are) flocking to Illinois to access abortions. We must ensure that clinics in Illinois have the staffing and resources they need to meet the great need that is coming our way.
I urge others to contact their elected representatives and express support for House Bill 1464, which would shield Illinois doctors from disciplinary action for providing abortions, and to urge the Pritzker administration to allow for advanced practice clinicians (such as nurse practitioners) to be able to provide in-clinic abortions.
Lastly, I want to encourage the use of gender-inclusive language when discussing these issues. Women are not the only people affected by this ruling; my trans and non-binary friends with uteruses certainly are as well, and deserve to feel a part of the conversation.
ELLEN CURRY
Urbana