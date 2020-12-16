Governor is wrong on the numbers
It is more than a shame that Illinois businesses are paying the price for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation decisions based on the faulty “positivity rate” metric.
The positivity rate is a textbook example of selection bias. The goal of statistical sampling is to obtain a random sample from the population so that the sample is representative of the population.
However, the positivity rate is based on a completely biased sample of people: only those who know that they have been exposed to the coronavirus, or only those who have experienced symptoms, will take the time and trouble to be tested.
In sharp contrast, the University of Illinois program of COVID-19 testing is completely unbiased. There is no sampling; the entire population of students, staff and faculty is completely tested every week. So the university’s calculation of the percentage of infected individuals (currently reported at 0.4 percent) is an accurate assessment of the population.
As UI President Tim Killeen wrote in the
Nov. 25 News-Gazette: “The SHIELD program lets us see the whole iceberg, not just the tip.” Exactly so.
This accurate university number is in sharp contrast to the number reported for Champaign County (which inexplicably excludes the university testing results) of 8 percent. Yet Pritzker closes businesses or limits indoor dining based on the inaccurate number.
The yard signs in my neighborhood say “Science Is Real.” The governor may legitimately need to impose limits on businesses, but he should know that “Math Is Real,” too.
STEVE ROSS
Urbana