Gov. must stop utility shut-offs
Another pandemic winter looms, and protections for renters have dwindled to a bare minimum. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has not dipped below 2,000 since August, and it has been on an upward trend since the beginning of November as the weather cools and people move inside.
Evictions will soon begin overcrowding homes as people turn to their friends and families to avoid homelessness. Thousands of households remain at risk for utility shut-offs, which would prevent them from taking the most basic of precautions in avoiding COVID-19.
Evictions and utility shut-offs are a threat to public safety during a pandemic, yet Gov. J.B. Pritzker remains unmoved. He has full power in hand, despite his claims, to stop the evictions and utility shut-offs. Every day, he chooses instead to prioritize his personal connections to the industries, putting human lives at risk.
How many organizations, municipalities and individuals have to call on the governor to end the cruelty before he listens? Thus far, 52 organizations have joined #NoAmerenShutoffs, and nine political bodies in six different counties have passed 10 resolutions calling on Pritzker to take action. At what point does his constituency mean more to him as governor than his personal and financial interests?
Stop the evictions. Stop utility shut-offs.
BRANDI McCOY
Urbana