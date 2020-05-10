Gov. J.B. Pritzker must believe that he’s above the law, as did the kings whose wrongdoings caused the Magna Carta to be signed.
First, he commits fraud by bilking Illinois taxpayers out of $330,000 with his toilet-bowl scam, for which he had to repay Cook County.
Then he orders everyone to stay at home. But he thinks that his wife is the exception and lets her travel to their mansion in Florida.
In his defense, he said that politics and family matters should be separate.
When is a family matter above a state order? His family has more money than most people in the world. What problem couldn’t they solve here in Illinois with their billions?
When will the law finally say “enough is enough” to Pritzker?
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana